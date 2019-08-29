UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Over 1.2 million people sign petition against UK Parliament suspension

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:15 IST

London [UK], Aug 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Nearly 1.2 million people have so far signed a petition calling for the UK Parliament "not to be prorogued or dissolved" unless the UK withdrawal from the European Union has been cancelled or its deadline is delayed.
The petition was launched on the government's website by pro-EU campaigner Mark Johnston on Tuesday, a day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his request to suspend parliament.
The petition reached the 100,000 signatures mark, which guarantees it will be debated by lawmakers, merely hours after Johnson revealed his plan.
Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to suspend the British Parliament for five weeks from mid-September, shortening the time available to lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit just weeks before the deadline of October 31.
The suspension will begin no sooner than Monday (September 9) and no later than Thursday (September 12) and last until October 14, a body of senior politicians who act as the Queen's official advisers, confirmed in a statement cited by CNN.
Notably, since coming to power in July, Johnson has vowed to pull the United Kingdom out of the European Union even if a withdrawal agreement is not secured.
The prime minister's decision to suspend the parliament has been met with criticism from other politicians. Particularly, the lower house speaker, John Bercow, who said it was aimed at preventing the parliament from debating Brexit and "performing its duty in shaping a course for the country."
Johnson became the prime minister in July after his predecessor, Theresa May, resigned over her failure to push the Brexit deal agreed upon by London and Brussels through the UK parliament. Meanwhile, the European Union refuses to renegotiate the agreement.
The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on March 29. However, the Brexit deadline was subsequently delayed until late October. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:03 IST

Pakistan considering closing airspace for India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said it is considering shutting down its airspace for India as one of the options.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:46 IST

Pakistan 'successfully' tests Ghaznavi ballistic missile

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan has "successfully" carried out a night training launch of 290-km range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, its military said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:27 IST

Russia receives advance payment from India for S-400 missiles: Report

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI): Russia has received an advance payment for S-400 air defence missile systems from India, Sputnik reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:21 IST

Syria: Militants violated ceasefire 28 times in 24 hour, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI): Russia on Thursday claimed that militants violated ceasefire 28 times in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia in the past 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:52 IST

Pak military retains 'dominate influence' during Imran Khan...

Washington [US], Aug 29 (ANI): The Pakistan military, which orchestrated a "soft coup" to oust former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has retained the "dominant influence" over foreign and security policies during Prime Minister Imran Khan's tenure, a US congressional report has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:50 IST

NSA Ajit Doval meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:40 IST

Decision on closing of airspace for India to be taken by Imran...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a decision on shutting down its airspace for India will be taken after due consideration and looking into every aspect of the move through consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:26 IST

Over 6 lakh people in Japan's Kyushu asked to evacuate amid...

Kyushu [Japan], Aug 29 (ANI): Authorities have issued an evacuation order for more than 6,70,000 people in the southwestern part of Japan as rivers in the region are overflowing due to torrential rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:01 IST

Hong Kong Police to ban rally planned for coming weekend

Hong Kong, Aug 29 (ANI): After last week's violent clash between protesters and security forces, Hong Kong Police is planning to ban a rally and march planned for the coming weekend citing heightened safety concerns, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 07:26 IST

Dominican Republic: Postal stamp commemorating Gandhi's 150th...

Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], Aug 29 (ANI): The Dominican Republic launched a stamp commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Foreign Ministry here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 06:43 IST

Pak FM writes to UNSC over J&K again

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday wrote to the UN Security Council again on the "developments" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 06:31 IST

6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan's Hokkaido

Hokkaido [Japan], Aug 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Hokkaido on Thursday morning.

Read More
iocl