Over 20 people hospitalized after explosion in Sweden's Gothenburg: Reports

Gothenburg [Sweden], September 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Between 20 and 25 people were hospitalized after the explosion in a residential building in Sweden's southwestern town of Gothenburg, Swedish media outlets, including Aftonbladet daily newspaper, reported on Tuesday.



The explosion took place at around 05:00 AM(local time) in the centre of the city. In addition, there were also fire outbreaks in several buildings. Between 100 and 200 people were evacuated.

At least three people were heavily injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

