Over 40 hostages released in Georgia's Zugdidi

Tbilisi [Georgia], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 40 hostages have been released in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi with the security operation being underway, the country's Interior Ministry said on Thursday.



On Wednesday, a gunman took hostages in an office of the Bank of Georgia in Zugdidi. Later, the attacker surrendered to the police.

"Ministry of Internal Affairs would like to inform society that operative and investigative activities have not been completed at the site yet and are actively in progress. Once again, the Agency calls on everyone to refrain from disseminating unverified information that might hinder the ongoing operation," the Ministry said in a statement.

"At this moment, 43 people taken as hostages by an armed assailant in the bank building have been released and transferred to a safe area by the police. At the place of crime investigative measures are underway," the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

