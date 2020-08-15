Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], August 15 (ANI): A total of 5,061 cases of coronavirus were reported in Russia in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 917,884, Xinhua reported citing a statement from country's COVID-19 response center.

A total of 119 new deaths were also reported, thus taking toll to 15,617.

The country's capital Moscow has reported 695 new cases.

According to the country's COVID-19 response center, 729,411 people have recovered so far.

Xinhua reported that in a separate statement, country's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said that as of Friday, 229,391 people were still under medical observation, while over 32.2 million tests have been conducted across the country.

The first COVID-19 vaccine in the world has been registered by Russia on Tuesday, Sputnik had earlier reported.

"As far as I know, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered this morning," President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying at a meeting with the government.

"I hope we will be able to start mass production of this medication in the near future, which is very important," he further said.

The President also said one of his daughters has been given a shot of the COVID-19 vaccination.

As per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in the world has risen to 21,176,811 while the deathtoll has risen to 765,099. (ANI)

