Over 60 people detained during anti-security law protests in France

Paris [France], December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): French police have detained 64 people during the protests against the new security legislation across the country on Saturday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, adding that eight law enforcement officers were among the injured.

As reported by a Sputnik correspondent earlier in the day, the second consecutive Saturday of protests in Paris grew into unrest as demonstrators began throwing objects at the law enforcement, to which the latter responded by firing tear gas. The Paris police have said that 30 demonstrators were arrested in the capital on Saturday.

"Hooligans are damaging the republic. I express my support for our police officers and gendarmes, who are again under attack. 64 arrests. There are eight security officers among the injured," Darmanin tweeted.



Riots continue at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, the final point of the protest. The police have used tear gas against demonstrators several times.

Similar protests were held in a number of other French cities as well.

The controversial legislation was passed at the French parliament's lower house on November 24, immediately sparking a broad public decry, especially among journalists. The bill's Article 24 entails one-year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros (USD 54,000) in punishment for the distribution of images and video containing identifiable personal details of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm. (ANI/Sputnik)

