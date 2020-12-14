Pak army wants to wipe out Mohajirs, says MQM founder

London [UK], December 14 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader Altaf Hussain on Sunday said that the Pakistani Army wants to wipe out the Mohajirs but asserted it will be impossible to wipe out millions of Mohajirs.

"The army wants to eliminate the Mohajirs, it can kill a few people but cannot wipe out the millions of Mohajirs... We will now work together with the Sindhi brothers for the rights and freedom of Sindh," he expressed these views while addressing the party workers and the people on Sunday and called for unity and solidarity of the permanent residents and the joint struggle for the independence of Sindh.

"We chose the word "Mohajir" for our identity. Now this is our identity which is a reality and cannot be denied," he added and further said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in collaboration with the Army implemented quota system in Sindh on the basis of urban and rural.

"Foundation for segregation and division in Sindh was laid through this quota system and higher education and government jobs were denied to Mohajirs. Whether it is the Police or other government departments, the number of Mohajirs (employed) in it is negligible," he continued.

The MQM founder stated that "our elders" broke India in the name of Islam and made Pakistan but raised the question as to who got the benefit of making Pakistan.

"Jawaharlal Nehru (first Prime Minister of India) was ready to give 27 per cent share in power to the Muslims of India but those who migrated to Pakistan are not given even 2 per cent share," the founder pointed out.

While advocating for the independence of Sindh from the draconian rule of the Pakistani Army, the MQM founder said that the life and death of the Mohajir is associated with Sindh.

"I would advise the Mohajirs that we live in Sindh, our life and death is associated with Sindh, we became Sindhis on the basis of affiliation with it and we have to fight for the independence of Sindh together with our Sindhi brothers, we need the independence of Sindh and not the province," he said.

Hussain said that in 'independent Sindh' there will be equal rights for Mohajirs and Sindhis and Sindhi brothers will openly recognize the rights of Mohajirs and their rights and "if Mohajirs are not given equal rights then Sindh will be abused."

"If the Sindhis and Mohajirs do not recognize each other wholeheartedly, it will be the detriment of the motherland of Sindh," the founder said further.(ANI)