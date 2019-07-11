Pak businessman facing charges of defrauding US investors linked to Imran Khan

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi, who was arrested in the UK for defrauding US investors in April, has close ties with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Arif Naqvi, the founder of Abraaj Group, will face an extradition hearing in February next year, according to a London court ruling.

Dawn reported that the US government's filings before Naqvi's bail revealed that he included a phone number for Imran Khan in the list given to police of "telephone numbers to contact if necessary", at the time of his arrest at London's Heathrow airport.

His lawyer Hugo Keith has also confirmed that Naqvi has been friends with Khan for over 20 years.

The businessman who is the founder of the collapsed Abraaj Group was arrested in the UK on April 10 and was granted conditional bail for USD 20 million.

US prosecutors accused theAbraaj Group founder of misappropriating more than USD 250 million in a widening investigation into the world's biggest failed private-equity firm.

The 58-year-old will face an extradition hearing in February next year. (ANI)