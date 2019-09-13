Senge H Sering, a Director at the Institute of Gigit Baltistan Studies in Washington, speaking to ANI
Senge H Sering, a Director at the Institute of Gigit Baltistan Studies in Washington, speaking to ANI

Pak deaf to PoK's cries for freedom, says activist

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:47 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Pakistan has turned deaf to residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan, who have been calling for freedom against the illegal occupation of the cash-strapped country and its military establishment.
"Imran Khan is abusing the sentiments of the people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)," said Senge H Sering, Director of the Institute of Gigit Baltistan Studies in Washington, about Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Muzaffarabad to lead a rally there.
Sering said that the people in PoK had held a huge rally a few days ago demanding withdrawal of Pakistani forces from the region. The angry residents condemned the illegal occupation and called for its freedom.
"Unfortunately, Pakistan is playing deaf. They are not trying to realise that their role in Jammu Kashmir has been exposed. The international community, as well as the people in Jammu Kashmir, now wants Pakistan to withdraw from the occupied territories that include Gilgit Baltistan and PoK," he added.
The activist further noted that the people in PoK will not "entertain the aspirations of Pakistanis" anymore because the country only "believes in abusing the land there and not respect what the local people want."
"If the Pakistan Prime Minister is there, it is only because he is being backed by the Pakistani military. I believe that if the Pakistani military was not stationed in Gilgit Baltistan or PoK no Pakistani official would have ever been tried to go there without seeing the wrath of the local people," Sering said.
In a desperate attempt after the so-called 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' turned out to be a damp squib, Khan, yesterday, announced to hold 'a big Jalsa' in PoK's Muzzafarabad on Friday.
Last month, Khan gave a call urging people to come on the streets to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour. But the much-hyped event failed miserably with government machinery forcing school children and college-goers to come out in protest but that too failed to gather any steam.
Pakistan government's diversionary tactics continue despite people in PoK clashing with the security agencies and federal government over human rights violations. Recently, large scale protests broke out in PoK over atrocities by Pakistani Army. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:16 IST

Unable to curb demonstrations, HK administration lure protestors...

Hong Kong, Sep 13 (ANI): Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam has promised to prioritise housing and people's livelihoods to appease deep-rooted discontent about the way the Asian financial hub has been governed, as protesters started gearing up for fresh demonstrations on late Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:35 IST

Trump to not appoint Pompeo as next NSA

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said that he does not plan to make Secretary of State Mike Pompeo his national security adviser.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:14 IST

Don't vape: Trump, Melania tell teen son Barron

Washington D.C. [United States], Sep 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have urged their 13-year-old son Barron to not vape.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:22 IST

Trump wants to meet Kim at 'some point' this year

Washington [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at "some point" this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:05 IST

Pakistan's trade deficit falls by 38 pc in July-August

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): Pakistan's trade deficit shrank by nearly 38 per cent in the first two months of the current fiscal year, driven largely by a decline in imports of non-essential luxury items.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:53 IST

Comoros: Indian envoy Abhay Kumar meets President Azali Assoumani

Moroni [Comoros], Sept 13 (ANI): Indian ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, on Thursday met Comoros President Azali Assoumani and held discussions over strengthening bilateral relations between New Delhi and Moroni.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:29 IST

Pak PM to meet Trump twice during US visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will have two meetings with President Donald Trump during his US visit later this month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:59 IST

UN chief appoints Indian Army veteran Abhijit Guha as head of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 13 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday (local time) appointed Lieutenant General (Retired) Abhijit Guha as the head of the UN mission in Hodeidah, Yemen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:48 IST

After decades of Afghan conflict, Imran Khan regrets Pak's...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 13 (ANI): Pakistan should have taken a neutral stance instead of backing America's 'War on Terror' bid against the Soviet rule in Afghanistan, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:28 IST

US State Dept to hear on human rights cases in South Asia next month

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 13 (ANI): US State Department announced it's South Asia subcommittee will hold a hearing on "Human Rights in South Asia" next month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 07:12 IST

London: Altaf Hussain's bail extended again for month

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain's bail was extended for the second time on Thursday, in a case related to a 2016 speech, where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 06:50 IST

India's economic growth is 'much weaker' than expected: IMF

Washington [US], Sept 13 (ANI): International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said that India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and "lingering weakness" in some non-Bank financial companies.

Read More
iocl