Pak destroying, misleading Punjab's youth: Khalistani leader Jaswant Singh Thekedar

London [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): The founder of Dal Khalsa and UK-based Sikh separatist leader, Jaswant Singh Thekedar has lambasted Pakistan for creating instability and misleading the youth in the Indian state of Punjab.

Speaking to a news channel, Thekedar said that Pakistan has been constantly hatching nefarious designs against Punjab and its people. He said, "Pakistan is destroying Punjab's youth. It is supplying drugs and arms inside the state. This is totally against us; Pakistan wants to destroy our generation."

In a major setback to the people who have been running a malicious anti-India agenda by propagating lies and fake narratives about the situation of Sikhs in Punjab, Thekedar, who is a pro-Khalistan leader himself, has acknowledged the steps being taken by the BJP-led government at the Centre for the welfare of the Sikhs.

Thekedar said, "I cannot disclose but we have been talking to different government departments and we have received a positive response from all. I have observed one thing that the government of India has been working in interests of Sikhs and the government of Punjab has gone a step ahead for the welfare of the Sikhs."

He expressed his satisfaction at the way the cases of people put in the government's blacklist were being pursued.

"For the past two years, we have been asking for the abolition of blacklists. Earlier, during the previous tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, we had asked him to remove these blacklists. Gradually, the work is being done in this regard and people are being dropped from the blacklist." said Thekedar.

Last month, Thekedar had welcomed the Modi government's decision to remove 312 Sikh foreign nationals from the government's 'Adverse list' or blacklist. The blacklist had made them ineligible to avail visa services in India.

While he confirmed that Islamabad was relentlessly trying to turn gullible Sikhs against India, he denied that his team (people who have demanded secession for a long time) was being used by someone.

"I don't think we are being used by someone. I don't think we should allow ourselves to be used by someone. The Sikh sect has been benefitted by the decisions of the Modi government," Thekedar said.

The Khalistan movement which was backed by Pakistan in the late 1980s and early 90s, had claimed hundreds of lives in its prime days. However, it dwindled and subsequently died owing to the sustained security efforts of government agencies.

Pakistan has since then been desperately trying to revive it. It has provided both man and material support across different countries to generate an anti-India sentiment. However, it has failed on all fronts.

Last month, Punjab police had recovered huge consignment of arms and ammunition which was dropped using drones by ISI backed forces. (ANI)