Secretary-General of Baloch Human Rights Council Samad Baloch
Secretary-General of Baloch Human Rights Council Samad Baloch

Pak is committing 'systematic genocide' of minorities: Baloch HRC Secretary

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:00 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): Calling Pakistan a "breeding ground" for terrorism, Secretary-General of Baloch Human Rights Council, Samad Baloch, on Wednesday said Pakistan is committing "systematic genocide" of the minorities.
He also termed Islamabad a "rogue state" with no law and justice.
"We have suffered a lot. Our socio-cultural, economic rights have been denied. Balochistan has been plundered, they have looted our resources. Balochistan is rich in minerals and natural resources, yet the people suffer," Baloch told ANI.
"Pakistan is a breeding ground for terrorism. Pakistan is not only committing systematic genocide of Baloch people but also involved in the genocide of our Sindhi brothers, Pashtuns. It's also a threat for the world because it is a rogue state, there is no law, no justice," he added.
Along with Samad, many other activists have also called out Islamabad for committing Human Rights violation against the religious minorities.
This comes at the time when the Pakistan government has submitted a dossier in UNHRC over Kashmir.
At the UNHRC session, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi presented a false narrative on Kashmir maintained by his country following the Indian government's historic move to abrogate Article 370. However, Pakistan has been strongly reprimanded by Indian delegation.
Interestingly, while Qureshi was addressing the session, protests were held outside the UN Headquarters against the dire situation of Human Rights in Pakistan.
On Tuesday, the Baloch Human Rights Council organised a briefing on 'The Humanitarian Crisis in Balochistan' at a special tent at Broken Chair in front of the UN headquarters.
Before that, a protest was organised by the World Sindhi Congress (WCS) at a time when Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was speaking at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Pakistan has been condemned internationally for cracking down on the minorities living in their countries.
Islamabad has also reportedly been discriminating against its religious minorities which is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc., making the Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas and Shias one of the most persecuted minorities in the region.
Last month, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada had raised the issue of suppression of religious freedom by China and Pakistan and slammed the two Asian nations for "persecuting and repressing" their religious minorities.
During the meet on Safety of Religious Minorities, the US, UK and Canada expressed concerns over the increasing, widespread and undue restrictions on religious freedom in the two countries. They also highlighted the discrimination suffered by the Uyghur community in China and of Christians, Ahmadis, Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:29 IST

Trump delays tariff hikes in 'goodwill' gesture to China

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the US will delay tariffs hike on USD 250 billion worths of goods from China as a gesture of goodwill following a request by Beijing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Kovind reaches Switzerland after concluding Iceland visit

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): After concluding his "fruitful visit" to Iceland, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday reached Bern for his second leg of the three-nation trip.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:34 IST

Al Qaeda Chief urges Muslims to attack on west during 9/11...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on Wednesday urged Muslims to attack US, European, Israeli and Russian military targets during a speech on the 18th anniversary of Septemeber 11 attack.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 04:50 IST

Pak subscribes to IAEA's guidance on management of disused...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday conveyed to UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its decision to subscribe to the guidance on the management of disused radioactive sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 03:45 IST

Sindhi Foundation to hold protest against forceful conversion of...

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): In a bid to highlight religious persecution in Pakistan, a US-based Sindhi organisation is planning to hold a protest against abduction and forceful conversion of Hindu girls from the community during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:33 IST

Baloch activist hits out at Pak for 'running' after Kashmir,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): Hitting out at Pakistan government for "running" after Kashmir, a Baloch activist on Wednesday highlighted the atrocities carried out by state agencies against religious minorities in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:18 IST

Iceland: President Kovind remembers victims of 9/11 attack

Reykjavik [Iceland], Sept 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday remembered the victims of 9/11 terror attack and called on the world community to take steps to stop inhuman forces from destroying the peace and harmony.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:00 IST

Pak should look into its areas first before raising hue and cry...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 11 (ANI): Pakistan should first look into areas under its control before creating a hue and cry on Kashmir, said retired Colonel Wajahat Hasan at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:50 IST

OIC to hold meeting on Palestine following Netanyahu's statement

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Sep 11 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced that it will hold a meeting at the foreign ministers level to discuss the escalation following the statement of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on West Bank territories.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:30 IST

CPEC adding to woes of Baloch people, say activists

Geneva [Balochistan], Sept 11 (ANI): Baloch political and human rights activists have blamed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion dollar project, for unemployment, insecurity and economic degradation in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:08 IST

Third-party mediation only way to resolve Kashmir dispute: Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 11 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has rejected the possibility of bilateral talks with India, saying that the third party mediation is the only way to resolve Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:38 IST

European experts support India's move on Kashmir

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 11 (ANI): The scrapping of Article 370 is India's internal matter and the move would create more economic opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the long run, experts from Europe said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl