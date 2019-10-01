Pak PM fails to intimidate world community through Muslim unity idea on Kashmir: Altaf Hussain

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to intimidate the world community through an absolute idea of Muslim unity on Kashmir, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has said.

The MQM also alleged that Khan has failed to realise that the time has changed and the days of Jihadist threats are over now.

"That is why Pakistan could not even get the support of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on the issue of Kashmir," he added.

"I want to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) but the acute financial crunch is the greatest impediment ahead to that move," the leader told his followers in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The world has realised that war is no solution to any conflict but after following the footprints of former Pakistan President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Khan has become pre-obsessed with the idea of uniting the Muslims across the globe.

"Pakistan's military establishment has always misused Islam to carve out means of loot and personal interests and they are still trying to dupe the world and people of Pakistan on this subject of Islam," he said.

While offering a comparison of the recently concluded trip of Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States on the occasion of the 74 session of the United Nations General Assembly, Hussain noted that the Indian Prime Minister was warmly welcomed while Khan was snubbed.

"Prime Minister Modi was in limelight wherever he went and the Houston event was splendid with regards to cordial relations between the Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump. It looked as if they were bosom friends since their childhood. This difference was only because of the primary fact that Modi had his peoples' mandate while Imran Khan was a 'selected' one. Only those with the direct public mandate are respected worldwide," the MQM said.

In the video, Hussain was seen calling on the world community to send their representatives to Pakistan to oversee the tragic life and misery of Mohajirs, Balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Seraikis, and others at the hands of Pakistan military.

"These communities in Pakistan are facing genocide at the hands of the military establishment of the country. They are witch-hunted, targeted, enforced to disappear and lastly are executed extra-judicially because they have shown the courage to ask for their usurped rights," the leader stated.

Referring to the custodial deaths of Professor Dr Hassan Zafar Arif and Dr Aftab Ahmed, Hussain stressed that the then Pakistan Army chief General Raheel Sharif had promised to conduct required investigations on their deaths in Rangers custody and taken the responsibility to task but he did not keep his promises.

"Mothers and families of Mohajir martyrs want to pay homage to their martyred sons and brothers but they are treated brutally, tortured and arbitrarily arrested and forced to disappear. Military, Rangers and Police equally inflict atrocities on them," he said.

"Mohajirs are living under undeclared Martial Law since 2013 and all activities including welfare, charity and political are not allowed. The military has demolished all party offices of MQM and even houses have been sealed under the strict military surveillance," the leader added.

Even after the passage of 70 years, Mohajirs in Pakistan don't have the right of equal citizenship as those sons of the soil and they are being treated as fourth-degree citizens of Pakistan, Hussain said.

He said that if compared to deaths in Kashmir, Pakistan's military has killed more Mohajirs, Balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Hazarwals, people of Gilgit-Baltistan, Shiites and other religious minorities on their soil itself.

"We Mohajirs are facing genocide here in Pakistan and the ghoulish military establishment wants to eliminate us, killed more than 22,000 Mohajirs forcefully disappeared more than 1,000 Mohajir youth and around 10,000 are languishing in different jails in different provinces. Dedicated Mohajir graveyards are flooded with bodies of innocent Mohajirs," he alleged.

He also said that while Prime Minister Khan talks about the so-called "atrocities on Kashmir and other minorities in India", Jamat Ud Dawa kingpin and India's most wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed is living a lavish life under the patronage of the military establishment and his bank accounts once frozen have now been reactivated and restored. (ANI)

