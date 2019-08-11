'Pak shedding crocodile tears over J-K is worth exposing'

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:09 IST

Masood Azhar resurfaces

Rome [Italy], Aug 11 (ANI): Epistle by your servant, Assalam-u-Alaikum, Peace be upon you, May Allah bless the "people of Kashmir". Give them the strength, strength, and dominance. Give them victory, protection, and independence. And the mujahideen ... with their stormy attacks ... have approached