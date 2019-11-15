Ananya Agarwal addressing the UNESCO General Conference in Paris
Ananya Agarwal addressing the UNESCO General Conference in Paris

Pakistan-- a DNA of terrorism, India replies over false propaganda on Kashmir at UNESCO

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 05:42 IST

Paris [France], Nov 15 (ANI): India on Thursday (local time) gave a befitting reply to Pakistan over its false claims and propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the cash-strapped nation itself is "a DNA of terrorism".
"Pakistan's neurotic behaviour has resulted in its decline to a nearly failed state with its weak economy, radicalised society and deep-rooted DNA of terrorism," Ananya Agarwal, who led the Indian delegation to the UNESCO General Conference being held in Paris.
"We condemn Pakistan's disappointing misuse of UNESCO to spew venom against India and politicise it," she added.
Agarwal noted that Pakistan, in 2018, ranked 14th on the fragile state index.
Pakistan is home to all shades of darkness; from extremist ideologies and darker powers of radicalisation to the darkest manifestations of terrorism, she told the panel.
Exposing Pakistan further on the grounds of spreading and breeding terrorism, Agarwal said that Pakistan is a country, whose leader uses the UN platform to openly preach nuclear war and issue a call to use arms against other nations, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks at the UN General Assembly session in September whereby the leader had warned India that if it if there's face-off between two nuclear-armed neighbours, the consequences would be far beyond their borders.
"Would this gathering believe if I told them that one of Pakistan's former president's Gen. Pervez Musharraf recently called terrorists such as Osama Bin laden and Haqqani network as Pakistan's heroes," she questioned the panel.
Agarwal stated that Pakistan has been engaging into such diabolic rhetoric to malign India in front of the international community irrespective of the deplorable conditions of human rights suffered by the minority community on its own soil.
"From 1947, when the minorities formed 23 per cent of Pakistan's population they have now dwindled to make nearly 3 per cent. It has subjected Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyya, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Balochis to draconian blasphemy laws, blatant abuse and forced conversions. The gender-based crimes against women include including honour killings, acid attacks forced conversions, forced marriages and child marriages remain a severe problem in Pakistan today," she said.
Agarwal said that India strongly rejects the fabricated falsehoods peddled by Pakistan in its statement overflowing with hypocrisy to hide its own pathetic and pitiable records as a nation including its own treatment of minorities, the spread of hate speech and glorification of terrorism.
In her concluding remarks, the panellist hoped that the UNESCO membership would come together to reject such a gross misuse of the platform by any member nation. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:58 IST

Israel launches fresh strikes on Islamic Jihad targets

Jerusalem [Israel], Nov 15 (ANI): Israel launched fresh strikes on targets linked to Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, the country's army said on Friday, a day after a ceasefire was put in place following two days of intense fighting that claimed the lives of 34 people in Gaza.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:37 IST

Shooting at high school in California kills 2

Washington DC [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Two students were killed and three others sustained injuries after a teenager opened fire at his classmates before shooting himself at a high school in southern California on Thursday, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:04 IST

Pak Senate Chairman Sanjrani asks govt to allow Nawaz Sharif to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): Pakistan's Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday asked the government to allow former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment without any conditions, as well as provide all facilities to him concerning his health.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:49 IST

Indian American Hindu organisations write to Tom Lantos Human...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Indian-American Hindu organisations wrote to Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission prior to its hearing on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, urging the commission to recognise the unique security challenges faced by India in the region and the necessity

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 07:05 IST

US expresses concern over threat to democracy from 'theocratic...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): The US House of Representative in a release has expressed strong concern about the threat posed to democracy and human rights by theocratic groups operating in South Asia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 06:35 IST

US officials to travel to India next week to further US-India trade talks

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): A delegation of officials from the United States will travel to India next week to give final touches to the India-US trade deal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 06:16 IST

Twitter trolls Pak's Tech minister over decision to provide...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): The Twitteratti on Thursday trolled Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhary for his decision to provide internet to people of Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 05:17 IST

Kashmir witnessed ISIS-level horror before the West was apprised...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Kashmir has witnessed a similar level of horror and brutality as inflicted by the Islamic State in Syria, prior to the time when the West and other international communities were apprised about the worst human rights situation in the Valley, claimed Kashmir columni

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 04:44 IST

It's time to strengthen India against insurgencies in Kashmir,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): It is high time to strengthen India to fight against insurgencies in Kashmir, said columnist Sunanda Vashisht, adding that the move will followingly help in solving the human rights problems in the region forever.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 03:59 IST

LGTBQ, property rights to women accomplished through Art 370...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Equal rights to the LGTBQ communities and property rights to women have only been accomplished through the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmiri columnist and political commentator Sunanda Vashisht.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 03:17 IST

BRICS leaders adopt declaration, stand 'united' against delay in...

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 15 (ANI): The BRICS nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, on Thursday reaffirmed their fundamental commitment to mutual respect and share the goal of building a peaceful, stable and a prosperous world.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 02:24 IST

India to host BRICS Digital Health Summit to boost digital healthcare

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 15 (ANI): India will host a BRICS Digital Health Summit on innovative solutions to a healthy lifestyle that will seek to integrate digital technology with healthcare informatics and diagnostics.

Read More
iocl