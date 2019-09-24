Pakistan has no credential to talk about Kashmir at UN: Shaukat Ali

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 24 (ANI): Pakistan has no credential to talk about Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said Shaukat Ali, Chairman of United Kashmir Peoples National Party, on Tuesday.

"Internationally, it is a known fact that Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed nations and if there is a war than all nations would be affected and that why the world is listening. Pakistan has no credential to talk in the United Nations Security Council over Kashmir issue. Its economy is crashing and witch-hunting is taking place against political leadership," Ali told ANI.

"A country requires some credential to be heard at UNSC. Pakistan has no democratic credential. The world is not blind," he added.

Ali took a jibe at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for making a hue and cry over Kashmir issue.

"Imran Khan should end this mockery and should give rights to Kashmir which has been occupied by it. Khan should give people of Gilgit Baltistan their sovereignty," Ali said.

Pakistan has raked up anti-India rhetoric after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It has threatened to approach all international organisations including the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Executive Directors South Asia Democratic Front, Paulo Casaca, defended New Delhi's steps, saying it was necessary for India to change its policies with respect to Kashmir.

"I think it was long-awaited as it has been one of the main lines of the winning party in India. It was widely accepted. I do think a change in the way India handles Jammu and Kashmir.... was necessary," Casaca told ANI.

He said Jammu and Kashmir needed bigger involvement from New Delhi to stop Jihadis from spreading their tentacles in the region. (ANI)

