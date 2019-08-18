Pakistani scholar, author and expert on military affairs Ayesha Siddiqa
Pakistani scholar, author and expert on military affairs Ayesha Siddiqa

Pakistan not in position to fight war against India: Ayesha Siddiqa

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:52 IST

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan and its Army are not in a position to fight a war against India on Kashmir as the country's slowing economy and rising inflation have left a disastrous effect on common man's life, Pakistani scholar, author and expert on military affairs Ayesha Siddiqa has said.
Ayesha, who is the writer of "Military Inc.: Inside Pakistan's Military Economy" made the comment while speaking to Cine Ink during an interaction on scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A from Kashmir.
"I was interacting with a friend in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and asked him why the Army is not fighting. Then the reply came -- they will get defeated. Now, common people understand that this is not the right time to fight a war against India," Ayesha said in a video interaction.
"This is for the first time, a common man (in Pakistan) realises that war is not possible. There is a pain, a deep sorrow but there is despair that nothing can't be done. Its time to see as to how Pakistan Army will react," she said.
"For the past 72 years, the focus of the Pakistan Army was Kashmir and India. One day they woke up and nothing was left. There are some groups in Pakistan Army who are in deep sorrow and angry and they will definitely raise a question," she said.
A recent tweet by Siddiqa on the same had read, "Just very very curious about how being on one page (civil & Mil) has helped Pakistan? When civilian govt wanted the military to read 4m their page, politicos were working on a more honorable re-alignment of relations with India. Now the same page has given this utter surrender."
Ayesha said Pakistan has also tasted defeat at the United Nations on the Kashmir issue and will now target its civil society members, who will raise questions over the government's failure on Kashmir.
She also questioned Islamabad's failure to curb terrorism and targeting innocent political activists in Pashtun dominated areas.
Ayesha, who hails from Lahore in Pakistan, is currently working as a research associate at the SOAS University of London. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:20 IST

PTM protests against enforced disappearance, arbitrary...

Rennes [France], Aug 18 (ANI): Members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) here on Saturday organised a protest against the gross human rights violations, enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, torture, and arbitrary detentions of their leaders and workers living in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:53 IST

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul wedding hall blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Ths Islamic State (IS) on Sunday claimed the responsibility for the suicide attack on a wedding here that claimed the lives of 63 people and injured more than 180 others.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:12 IST

World must 'seriously consider' safety of India's nuclear...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 18 (ANI): The world must seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal in the control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:02 IST

Grateful to India for building ground station here, says Bhutan PM

Paro [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Bhutan would like to tap resources from India to develop its space technology, said the Bhutanese Prime Minister (Dr) Lotay Tshering here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:00 IST

Healthy people-to-people contact should be cornerstone of...

Paro [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Sunday said that the cornerstone of Indo-Bhutanese relationship should remain healthy people-to-people contact, as echoed in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:35 IST

Imran Khan's tackling of terrorism may irk Pakistan Army

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Even as Pakistan continues to face massive international pressure over tackling terrorism, the country's Army continues to push infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC) to carry out their nefarious activities in India. But with Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:10 IST

Modi's visit successful, especially in terms of heart-to-heart...

Paro (Bhutan), Aug 18 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Sunday said that the two-day visit of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi was a successful one in terms of strengthening "heart-to-heart" connection of the two countries. Terming it a "spiritual experience", Tshering added that loca

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:47 IST

Second blast rattles Afghanistan, 9 dead in Balkh

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): A roadside explosion left nine civilians dead in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh on Sunday, just hours after a deadly attack at a wedding hall in Kabul killed over 60 people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:17 IST

Bhutan: People line the streets to bid adieu to PM Modi

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Hundreds of people, some holding flags, the others offerings like incense sticks and flowers, lined the streets to bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he made his way to Paro from Thimphu after attending the lunch hosted by the Bhutanese King, Jigme Khesa

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:26 IST

PM Modi meets Oppn leader of Bhutan's National Assembly

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day official visit to Bhutan, met Dr Pema Gyamtsho, Leader of the Opposition of Bhutan's National Assembly, on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:23 IST

Ghani condemns 'inhumane' Kabul wedding hall blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday strongly condemned the barbaric suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul which claimed the lives of over 60 people and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:13 IST

Historical, cultural traditions have created deep bonds between...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed that historical, cultural and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between India and Bhutan and said it is natural that the people of both countries experience great attachment to each other.

Read More
iocl