Pakistan slips three spots to rank 120 in global Corruption Perceptions Index 2019

Berlin [Germany], Jan 24 (ANI): Pakistan slipped three spots to rank 120 out of 180 countries in the global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019 released by Transparency International on Thursday.

The country was assigned a score of 32 on a scale of zero to 100 -- with zero being highly corrupt -- which is 11 points lower than the global average of 43.

The report summarises that a staggering number of countries are showing little to no improvement in tackling corruption. As many as two-thirds of the 180 countries and territories were assigned a score of less than 50 this year.

The list was topped by Denmark and New Zealand, which were assigned a score of 87. The worst-ranked country was Somalia, which scored a mere 9. India was ranked 80th and received a score of 41.

"This year's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) shows corruption is more pervasive in countries where big money can flow freely into electoral campaigns and where governments listen only to the voices of wealthy or well-connected individuals," the report read. (ANI)

