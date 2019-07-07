Flag of Pakistan (representative image)
Flag of Pakistan (representative image)

Pakistan squeezed on all fronts

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 12:11 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): Pakistan's latest action against Jamaat-ud-Dawa's chief Hafiz Saeed in the wake of the recent warning by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has led to speculations suggesting that the country is taking such steps only to circumvent blacklisting by the watchdog.
Many, including Shehryar Warraich for the Pakistani weekly magazine, The News on Sunday, wondered if the steps against Hafiz reflect a shift in Pakistani state policy, with the threat of being blacklisted by the anti-money laundering watchdog looming large.
Warraich observed that if Pakistan is blacklisted during the next FATF meeting in October 2019, it will be the third country on the list, after Iran and North Korea. The country is already on FATF's "grey list" and has failed to meet its commitments "in almost every aspect," according to former FATF President Marshall Billingslea.
Quoting a former head of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Khawaja Khalid Farooq, the author states that "the US is pushing Pakistan to the wall." However, Farooq adds that Pakistan has taken steps to curb terror financing.
"In the past, the banned groups have been used against India as a part of the policy. Our political leaders have tried on several occasions to alter the policy. They have been unsuccessful in these attempts because of the Pakistan Army's security and regional strategies," Warraich quoted Farooq as saying.
Despite the close relations shared between Pakistan and China, Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies' (PIPS) director, Muhammad Amir Rana, cautioned that Pakistan cannot be certain that FATF's newly appointed President, China's Xiangmin Liu, will be of any help to Islamabad.
Pakistan has previously dodged blacklisting by FATF and was on the watchdog's grey list between 2011 and 2015. Analysts, however, state that it will be difficult for the country to avoid the listing this time, as some international powers are no longer willing to extend support, according to Warraich.
China has asked Pakistan several times in the past to take serious action against those who are involved in terror financing and money laundering, the author quotes an analyst, Khaled Ahmed, as saying.
"China has enough evidence of such elements. They have established links with Muslims in Xinjiang province and have been causing security concerns for China," Ahmed stated.
Farooq also claims that India, along with the United States, is using its diplomats to influence Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) and FATF members to blacklist Pakistan.
"It's hard to believe that despite Afghanistan's high financing of terror and money laundering rating, it's still not on the grey list. This shows that both the US and India are loyal to their ally," he claimed.
Pakistan needs to fulfil its commitments as set out in FATF's 27-point action plan, apart from APG's 40-point action plan.
"Pakistan must implement the action plan it has proposed. Perhaps the plan was too ambitious in the first place," Warraich quotes the PIPS director as saying.
"There is no other way left for Pakistan except to fulfil the commitment in true spirit and within the stipulated time," an unnamed diplomat told Warraich, outlining the dire situation Pakistan is currently in with only a few months to go for the FATF's October meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:56 IST

Pakistan: Punjab govt. forms 102 special team to control locust attack

Lahore [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): The government of Pakistan's Punjab province has formed 102 special teams to monitor the possibility of a locust attack on cotton crops in the southern region of the province.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:45 IST

Judge says Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam tried to bribe him,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): Pakistan's accountability judge Arshad Malik, who sent former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, on Sunday alleged that Sharif's daughter Maryam tried to bribe him during the former premier's trial.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:36 IST

Pak PM's special assistant slams Maryam, questions credibility...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): A Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, slammed PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and questioned the credibility of a video featuring an accountability court judge released by the latter on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:06 IST

Berlin: Thousands protest against Iran, accuse it of human...

Berlin [Germany], July 7 (ANI): Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Berlin on Saturday to demonstrate against alleged human rights violations by Iran with calls being made to topple the government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:55 IST

Massive WWII bomb sparks evacuations in Frankfurt

Frankfurt [Germany], July 7 (ANI): The plans to defuse a massive 500-kilogram American bomb, dating back to the World War II, sparked wide evacuations around the Frankfurt Zoo on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:11 IST

Afghanistan: 8 killed in car bomb blast in Ghazni; Taliban...

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 7 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 50 others sustained injuries after a car laden with explosives detonated in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday, government officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:04 IST

UK ambassador to US describes Trump as 'inept,' 'incompetent' in...

Washington [USA], July 7 (ANI): In a major embarrassment for the United Kingdom, its ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch's secret cables to London were leaked on Saturday, wherein he described US President Donald Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 12:34 IST

Iran expected to further reduce commitments under JCPoA

Tehran [Iran], July 7 (ANI): Iran is expected to further reduce its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) in response to the failure by the European signatories of the treaty to keep up their promise of providing the country with relief from US sanctions, state media reporte

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 10:54 IST

UK to earmark PS18 million to counter fake news

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): The United Kingdom has decided to earmark 18 million pounds to counter disinformation and fake news across Eastern Europe and strengthen independent media in the Western Balkans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 10:14 IST

Leeds: Sikhs denounce pro-Khalistan slogans during World Cup matches

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): Sikhs living in Leeds have categorically denounced the pro-Khalistan slogans raised during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan cricket World Cup match held on June 29 in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 09:41 IST

Parents irked as NAB occupies Special Education Centre in Gilgit...

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], July 7 (ANI): Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has occupied half of the premises of the Special Education Centre here, sparking anger among local residents and parents of the children with disabilities lodged in its hostel.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 07:13 IST

US welcomes Sudan's power-sharing deal

Washington DC [USA], Jul 7 (ANI): The US on Saturday welcomed an agreement forged by Sudan's ruling military council and the civilian opposition group to share power during a transition period until elections, saying it is an important step forward towards the ending of the political crisis in the Afr

Read More
iocl