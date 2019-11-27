Pakistan uses terrorism as a 'weapon and blackmailing tool': Activists on 26/11 anniversary

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 26 (ANI): Demanding embargo on Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism, human rights activists on Tuesday said Islamabad uses terror as a "weapon and blackmailing tool".

During an event held in Geneva to mark the 11th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks, the activists said that India has suffered the loss of several lives in the deadly attack due to breeding of terrorism by Pakistan.

The event was attended by Mohammed Arif Aajakia, ex-Mayor MQM Pakistan, Mohammed Umar, human rights activist from Sindh, Nasir Baloch, Baloch human rights activist. The activists demanded that Pakistan Army generals and terrorists should be brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and should be convicted for war crimes against humanity.

During the event, details were shared with the international community about the atrocities committed by Pakistan Army against Balochistan, Pashtuns, Muhajirs, and Sindhis in Pakistan. The panelists also admitted that Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest victim of terrorism by Pakistan.

Aajakia said that wherever there is a terrorist attack anywhere in the world, a connection between terrorists and Pakistan is always found.

"Wherever there is a terrorist attack anywhere in the world, a connection between terrorists and Pakistan is always found. The world has to stop terrorism and to do that, the strict restrictions should be imposed on the state of Pakistan. Pakistan uses terrorism as a weapon and blackmailing tool. India has suffered a loss of hundreds of lives due to Pakistani terror breading in Mumbai on 26/11/2008. Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest victim of terrorism by Pakistan," he said.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that injured over 300 and killed 166 people in India's financial capital.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. (ANI)