Pakistan's ISI suspected to be behind killing of Baloch journalist in Sweden

London [UK], May 1 (ANI): Baloch political activists, who reside abroad in exile, have expressed concern over the killing of Sajid Hussain, the editor-in-chief of Balochistan Times.

The Baloch journalist was found dead two months after he went missing in Sweden.

Sajid left Pakistan because of security threats from Pakistan Army and its intelligence service ISI.

On April 30, the Swedish police informed his family that they had discovered his body from a river in Uppsala. He had been missing since March 2.

Faiz Baloch, a journalist based in London, told ANI, "This is a cause of great concern for activists of the Baloch diaspora who are not even safe in countries like Sweden any more. It is also the failure on the part of Swedish authorities as well as the government who granted asylum to the man and then failed to protect him."

Sajid was vocal in raising atrocities committed against the Baloch people in Pakistan by the country's army establishment.

Faiz believes that proxies of the ISI might be behind the killing of Sajid. He said, "Yes, one cannot rule out their involvement because previously they threatened Baloch activists with dire consequences. General Musharraf also threatened that the Baloch working against Pakistan on foreign soil should be dealt with."

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Hammal Haider, told ANI, "We are deeply saddened by the demise of prominent Baloch intellectual and writer Sajid Hussain. His death is indeed a loss of a great mind for the people of Balochistan. Due to his straightforwardness, he was loved among all journalistic, literary and political circles."

He said, "After this incident, we have serious concerns about our members and other Baloch refugees living in the West."

The BNM spokesperson also said that he believes that Sajid was harmed but "we are waiting for the police's forensic report to be sure".

SAFEnewsrooms.org tweeted about the incident, "Sajid Husain found in a river in Sweden. He was missing since early March. Reporters Without Borders had suspected ISI behind his abduction. He left Pakistan few years ago due to threats from the military."

Fareeda Baluch, sister of missing Baloch political activist, Rashid Hussain Baloch tweeted, "Sajid Hussain's dead body found. It's sad and terrifying to hear that Baloch activists are not secure even in foreign countries. Is there any place for Baloch activists to live without any fear? Likewise Sajid, my brother is also missing from UAE since December 2018."

Mama Qadeer Baloch, a Baloch human rights activist tweeted, "It is sad news for us, renowned journalist Sajid Hussain, the chief editor of @BaluchistanTime is no more among us. His dead body was discovered from a river in Uppsala, Sweden. The unfortunate death of Sajid left a vacuum in the Baloch society which will take years to be filled."

A large number of Baloch political activists have migrated to foreign countries after facing life threats from the Pakistan Army and ISI. (ANI)

