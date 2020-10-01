Pakistan's ranting aimed at India exposes their "ulterior motive of hijacking and abusing" UNHRC: India

Geneva [Switzerland], October 1 (ANI): Slamming Pakistan for "incessant and insensible ranting", India on Thursday exercised its "Right of Reply" and said that via the ranting Islamabad has "exposed their ulterior motive of hijacking and abusing every single agenda of this Council to peddle their mendacious narrative aimed at maligning India".

Addressing the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary, said that Pakistan should practice tolerance towards minorities and good neighbourliness instead of violating every single international treaty and declaration on human rights".

"I would invoke Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA) to remind Pakistan that it should abjure its territorial ambition which is grossly violative of every single international treaty and declaration on human rights. Instead they should practice tolerance towards their minorities and good neighbourliness towards us so that the South Asian region sees the eternal peace the absence of which can mostly be attributed to Pakistan," said Aryan.

He said, "India would like to remind Pakistan that the agenda under discussion is VDPA. Nevertheless, what we all have been witnessing in this session so far is incessant and insensible ranting by Pakistan, which has only exposed their ulterior motive of hijacking and abusing every single agenda of this Council to peddle their mendacious narrative aimed at maligning my country."

Pakistan has also "dared" to talk to the rights of minorities in India whereas they themselves are unable to do so.



"Whenever this Council discusses the rights of minorities, the draconian State of Pakistan dares to talk about the rights of minorities in egalitarian India without realising that their responsibility is to protect people like Asif Pervaiz, a Christian man from Lahore who was recently sentenced to death under draconian blasphemy laws of Pakistan," he said.

Similarly, whenever the Council raises the issue of rights of women "the barbaric State of Pakistan dares to talk about the rights of women in an inclusive democracy like India without realising that their responsibility is to protect women like Parsha Kumari who was recently abducted, forcibly converted and married to her abductor with impunity in Sindh province of Pakistan," Aryan said.

The First Secretary further said, "Whenever this Council discusses the rights of children, the ruthless State of Pakistan dares to talk about the rights of children in a progressive democracy like India without realising that their responsibility is to protect children like Shahid Shah, a 3-year-old Shia child from Gujranwala, against whom a bizarre FIR has been lodged by Pakistani police."

He said, "Whenever this Council discusses the rights of journalists, the deep state of Pakistan dares to talk about the rights of journalists in an open democracy like India without realising that their responsibility is to protect honest journalists like Bilal Farooqi who is being tortured by Pakistani Army in Karachi, as we speak."

"Whenever there is a discussion on terrorism the failed State of Pakistan plays the victim card so as to distract the international community's attention from the reality that Pakistan is unabashedly harbouring and supporting UN proscribed terrorists and terrorist organisations," he added. (ANI)

