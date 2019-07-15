Parachutists among nine killed in plane crash near Sweden's Umea

Umea [Seden], July 15 (ANI): A plane carrying nine people, including parachutists, crashed into a river near Umea here on Sunday.

Onlookers heard a loud bang before the small plane came hurtling down from the sky, Sputnik reported while quoting local media.

There are no survivors from the mishap. The aircraft was full of kerosene at the time of the crash.

Train services in the area have been halted as emergency workers continue operations at the site of the fatal crash. (ANI)

