Paris Police arrest 71 protestors as pension strike escalates

Paris [France], Dec 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Paris Police on Thursday arrested 71 protestors in the French capital as tens of thousands marched against the planned pension reform, the city's prefecture said.

"As of 3:30 pm, 71 people have been apprehended and 9,350 others were searched," it tweeted.

The nationwide strike is the largest protest to hit France since Emmanuel Macron was elected president more than two years ago.

The French government has proposed to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, angering railroad employees, teachers, police and other public workers. (Sputnik/ANI)

