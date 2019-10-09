Paris: Rajnath Singh receives Guard of Honour by French Republican Guards

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives Guard of Honour by French Republican Guards at 'Hotel de Brienne Defense Minister,' in Paris.
ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:58 IST

Paris [France], Oct 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (local time) received Guard of Honour by French Republican Guards at 'Hotel de Brienne Defense Minister,' in Paris.
Singh is on a three-day visit to France to expand the existing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Paris.
Earlier in the day, Singh received first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet.
Singh received the aircraft at the Rafale fighter jet handing-over ceremony at Merignac in the presence of French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly. Members of the top military brass of France as well as senior officials of Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, were also present at the ceremony.
The Defence Minister also held a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron during which the two leaders resolved to take the relationship between the two countries to the next level.
Singh described the meeting as warm and productive and said it demonstrated the depth of India-France bilateral partnerships, "especially in the defence sector, which has significantly strengthened in recent times."
The minister will perform the Shastra Puja on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami and fly a sortie in the Rafale fighter aircraft. (ANI)

