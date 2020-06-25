Paris's Eiffel Tower reopens as restrictions further lifted in France

Paris [France], June 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The Eiffel Tower, one of the main symbols of France, reopened on Thursday after having been shut for three months due to COVID-19 restrictions introduced by the government in mid-March, the official site announced.

"The Eiffel Tower opens on June 25th for tours up to the 2nd floor, by stairs only from June 25th to 30th, then by elevator also from July 1st," a statement read.

According to the statement, a series of sanitary measures were put in place to keep visitors and the working staff safe, as the virus is not yet completely gone. In particular, wearing masks remains mandatory, as well as social distancing rules.

France is continuing to emerge from a two-month lockdown over the coronavirus epidemic by the further reopening of public places and various facilities.

In particular, museums and other cultural attractions have started to gradually resume operations since the beginning of June.

However, as the virus is still active in so-called red areas of the country, certain health measures remain in effect, including hygiene rules and a ban on mass gatherings.

As of Thursday, the French authorities have reported nearly 198,000 COVID-19 infections and nearly 30,000 related fatalities. (Sputnik/ANI)

