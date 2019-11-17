Parliamentary elections underway in Belarus

Minsk [Belarus], Nov 17 (Xinhua/ANI): Belarus kicked off voting to choose members of its lower house of parliament on Sunday.

The elections will elect 110 deputies out of the 513 candidates for the Belarus House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the 7th Convocation.

A total of 5,785 polling stations operate across the country, while 46 are set up outside the republic for the elections. There are some 6.88 million eligible voters, according to the country's electoral authority.

The polling stations opened at 8:00 am (local time) throughout the country and the voting is scheduled to culminate by 8:00 pm (local time) today.

Some 35.77 percent of voters already participated in early voting from Tuesday to Saturday, the Belarusian Central Election Commission said. (Xinhua/ANI)

