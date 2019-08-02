Party's main focus is to establish free, united Balochistan: FBM

London [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): After intra-party elections established a new structure for the Free Balochistan Movement (FBM), a two-day National Council (NC) meeting was convened to highlight the primary objectives of the FBM including establishing a "free and united Balochistan."

Party President Hyrbyair Marri chaired the NC meeting. Members of the National Council from Gulf countries, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and Canada, including the members of the election committee, attended the meeting.

"The main focus of the party's struggle is to establish a free and united Balochistan. We struggle for a secular democratic parliamentary system in Balochistan. The type of government and constitution that we aim for a sovereign Balochistan are ones that are defined in Article 44 of the Balochistan Liberation Charter," Marri said.

He also added that the FBM will not have its own party flag but it will promote the current and widely accepted flag of Baloch freedom struggle in all its political programs. However, the party will design a 'logo' for its official use.

The president of the party stressed that the FBM will welcome anyone from Balochistan who follows the party's objectives and constitution. He also talked about future political programs and about effective ways of implementing the "Balochistan Liberation Charter".

"The National Council decided that efforts will be made for cooperation among Baloch political forces that are active against Pakistani and Iranian colonisation of Balochistan," a statement released by the FBM said.

"A few days after the meeting of the National Council, party president Hyrbyair Marri took the oath of the Vice President and Heads of the Departments under the constitution of FBM. The Vice President and the Heads of Departments will also be members of the Executive Council, which will be the cabinet of the President," it added. (ANI)

