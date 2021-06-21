Pashinyan's party wins Armenian Parliamentary election with nearly 54 pc

Yerevan [Armenia], June 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won in the Sunday snap parliamentary election with nearly 54 per cent, according to the Central Electoral Commission.

With ballots from all of the polling stations counted, the commission said that Pashinyan's party got 53.92 per cent, while Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance is second with 21.04 per cent.

Former President Serzh Sargsyan's "I Have Honor" alliance is third with 5.23 per cent, but this falls short of the required 7 percent threshold. Meanwhile, businessman Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia party has 3.96 per cent, which is also not enough to make it into parliament.



Pashinyan has already declared victory in a video address broadcast on Facebook. Meanwhile, Armenia Alliance has questioned the credibility of the preliminary results of the parliamentary election, pointing to numerous reported violations during the Sunday vote. The Armenia Alliance said it was going to thoroughly investigate all the reported violations before accepting the results.

The Civil Contract Party can now independently form a new government, as it secured most votes in the elections.

The electoral code of Armenia states that if a party won a majority but less than 54 per cent, it receives additional mandates so that the final number of seats of this party amounts to at least 54 per cent of the total seats in the legislature. (ANI/Sputnik)

