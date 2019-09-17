Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) organises protest against Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies in Geneva
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) organises protest against Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies in Geneva

Pashtun activists hold protest against Pak brutalities

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:00 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 17 (ANI): The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Tuesday organised a massive protest against the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence, in front of the United Nations office here.
Activists of the PTM from all parts of Europe gathered here to register their anger against human rights violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
PTM activist Fazal ur Rehman Afridi told ANI: "The entire world knows that Pashtuns are being persecuted by Pakistan. They are oppressed. They have been killed and forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani army."
"The Pashtuns want to live with honour and dignity and Pakistan is not giving us that opportunity. Our people are missing. They are detained and tortured. A few of them who have been released suffer psychological problems. The state is not taking the responsibility for all this," he said.
"So we, Pashtuns, demand the international community to look into the matter and establish an international inquiry commission to look into what has happened," added Afridi.
"Pakistan always says that we have rendered sacrifices against terrorism but actually it's not a fact. Actually, Pakistan itself is sponsoring terrorism. They say that there is a curfew in Kashmir but FATA is under curfew since the past 15 years. We are in a legal and constitutional black hole," Afridi added.
During the protests, the activists also noted that hundreds of Pashtuns are still missing and many have been killed by the Pakistan Army since they have launched so-called military action against terrorists in the Pashtun dominated areas.
"We want justice," stressed another PTM activist Nawab Akbari.
The PTM also launched a poster campaign at Broken Chair in front of the UN office and launched #StopPashtunGenocide campaign on social media.
"The main concern for the Pashtuns in both Afghanistan and Pakistan is that Pakistan is not giving them a right to live and utilise the resources in their own land. They try to call the tribal leaders of the area and harass them untill the entire community runs away from the area," PTM activist Zakir Sadat told ANI.
"There are so many pieces of evidence out in the open against this. The entire world knows. This is why the world is supporting Prime Minister Modi despite Imran Khan's time and again fake reiteration over Kashmir," added Sadat.
The Pashtun activists from Pakistan and Afghanistan also organised conferences and showed documentaries on Pashtun genocide at a special rant at Broken Chair.
"Pashtuns are always facing brutalities by the military of Pakistan. The tribal belt was a sleeping belt before but now they are awake to a large extent. It is political Islam. They damage our culture, language, religion. They are demanding their own freedom," another PTM activist Peer Riaz told ANI. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

India's appetite to shape global agenda much more today: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): India's foreign policy today has a much stronger connection with the national security policy, and the country's ability and appetite to shape global agenda is much more than before, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:32 IST

Shocking incidents of police brutality in Pakistan surface

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): Two shocking incidents of police brutality in Pakistan recently came to light after separate videos showing a police officer beating a group of women, and another bullying and hurling abuses at a frail old woman, surfaced.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:34 IST

Nepal seeks India's help to strengthen its hydropower sector

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Nepal has sought India's help to strengthen its hydropower sector as the Himalayan nation wants to increase its power generation capacity, Union Power Minister RK Singh said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:16 IST

Baloch activists hold anti-Pakistan protest, seek UN intervention

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 17 (ANI): The Baloch Voice Association (BVA) has organised a protest at Broken Chair, in front of the United Nations office here, demanding its intervention to stop human rights violations in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:13 IST

Ten fighters were killed in airstrike aimed at Iranian-backed fighters

Damascus [Syria], Sept 17 (ANI): Ten fighters were killed in an overnight airstrike that aimed at the positions of the Iranian-backed fighters, including Iraqis, in the eastern part of war-torn Syria.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:12 IST

Iran says three Australians detained for spying

Tehran [Iran] Sept 17 (ANI): Iran on Tuesday said that three Australian citizens, who were reported missing by the Australian Government last week, have been detained for "spying".

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:07 IST

China condemns attack on the Saudi Armaco oil facilities

Beijing [China], Sept 17 (ANI): China on Tuesday condemned the drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and called upon all the stakeholders to refrain from escalatory measures that could exacerbate the ongoing tension in the Gulf region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:31 IST

Experts raise human rights violations by China in Tibet,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 17 (ANI): Experts and human rights activists have come down hard against Beijing for gross human rights violations in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:33 IST

Death toll in suicide attack at Ghani Campaign reaches 26

Parwan (Kabul), [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In a suicide attack on Tuesday morning at the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani campaign rally in the central province of Afghanistan, the death toll has reached 26 and 42 are reported to be injured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:43 IST

India, US to address 'sharper edges' of their relations in not...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Referring to the recent trade differences, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India and the US would address the 'sharper edges' of their relations in a not so distant future.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:10 IST

Another blast hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): A blast occurred near US Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:50 IST

Afghanistan: 8 killed, 10 injured in suicide attack in Parwan

Parwan [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): At least eight people have been killed and 10 suffered injuries following a suicide attack at President Ashraf Ghani election campaign rally in Parwan district of Parwan on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl