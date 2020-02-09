Pashtuns hold anti-Pak protest in Paris over Manzoor Pashteen's abduction

Paris [France], Feb 9 (ANI): A large number of Pashtuns living in France and Europe gathered outside the Pakistan embassy in Paris on Saturday to protest against the abduction of Manzoor Pashteen, a human rights activist and founder of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

They chanted slogans of freedom and blamed the Pakistani military establishment for creating terrorism in the Pashtun dominated areas of Pakistan.

Manzoor Pashteen was taken into custody in Peshawar along with nine others of his group on January 26.

Pashteen is known for criticising the country's powerful military for alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

The illegal arrest of Pashteen has drawn tens of thousands to rally across cities around Pakistan and worldwide, accusing the government and army of human rights abuses.

A Pakistani court on Saturday granted bail to Pashteen in two cases of sedition, while his bail applications in two other cases of sedition are still pending before the court, a Pakistani media report said, citing Pashteen's lawyers and PTM leaders. (ANI)

