Pashtuns hold anti-Pakistan protest outside UN in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], September 26 (ANI): A large number of Pashtuns participated in a protest outside the United Nations to raise the human rights violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The demonstration was organised by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) during the ongoing 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council. The participants, including the Afghan Pashtuns, raised slogans decrying Pakistan for supporting terror groups and carrying out atrocities on the Pashtuns.

"The issues of Baloch, Pashtuns and Sindhis which are arising due to Punjabi domination in Pakistan will be raised at the United Nations. The representatives of PTM are forcibly disappeared and extra-judicially killed. The Pakistan army is helping the Taliban to regain in the region," Malik Barzai, the representative of PTM in Belgium said.



Fazal-ur Rehman Afridi, a Pashtun human rights activist said: "Its important to raise awareness among the people, not only in Pakistan but around the world that the Pashtuns are the victims of state-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan is using terrorists for such activities".

The Pashtuns also organised a conference inside the UN where experts and intellectuals make deliberations on the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The people in Pakistan's Pashtun-dominated areas are facing persecution since Pakistan Army launched so-called war against terrorism.

They targeted the innocent Pashtuns, including women and children. A large number of youth disappeared, and the Pakistan Army brutally killed many. The residents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are demanding peace and have rejected terrorism and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who enjoys Islamabad's support. (ANI)

