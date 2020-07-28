Pashtuns hold protests worldwide against Taliban, Pakistan Army

Paktia/Brussels (Afghanistan/Belgium) July 28 (ANI): Pashtuns in Afghanistan and parts of Europe organised protests against the Taliban and Pakistan Army as they continue to face violence on both sides of the Durand Line.

At Paktia, Paktika and Khost provinces in Afghanistan, the Pashtuns gave a call for a two-day protest demonstration (July 27-28) against Punjabi Taliban (part of Pakistan Establishment) asking them to evacuate from both sides of the Durand Line.

Fairly large numbers of local Pashtuns mobilised by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) participated in demonstrations in Khost and Chamkain, Paktia on July 27.

Larger gatherings were seen today in Gardez (Paktia) and Urgon (Paktika). Participants criticised Pakistan for violating peace along the Af-Pak border with the criminal intent of regular cross border firing and for damaging the sanctity of Durand Line by allowing free movements of Pak Taliban cadres to carry out attacks on innocent Afghans.

As per sources, massive protests were also held at Khosa and Paktika on July 27 against cross-border rocket attacks by Pakistani security forces and attempts to intrude into Afghan territory illegally by setting up military posts.

Simultaneously, overseas units of PTM also gave a call for a series of protests in Europe against the orchestrated genocide committed by Pakistan against Pashtuns.

PTM cadres in Germany, Belgium and Sweden carried out demonstrations in cities and in front of the EU (Brussels) against the illegal detentions and harassment of PTM activists in Pakistan including detention of Hanif Pashteen in unlawful cases.

In Brussels, the protesters raised their voice for Hanif Pashteen, who was implicated in a fake case a year ago. The protest in front of the European Commission also raised the issue of illegal arrest, detentions and harassment of PTM activists by the Pakistan Army.

PTM Europe units also launched a twitter trend to highlight the movement under #PTMEuropeProtest. (ANI)













