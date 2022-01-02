People in France set-ablaze 874 cars on new year's eve as part of tradition

Paris [France], January 2 (ANI): People in France torched nearly 874 vehicles across the country to mark the New Year as part of their decades-old tradition, a media report said.

A total of 874 vehicles were set ablaze across France on new year's eve as part of a decades-old tradition with coronavirus-related restrictions in place, figure is lower than in previous years, reported CNN citing Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

French Interior Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 1,316 cars were set on fire in 2019.



Meanwhile, authorities in the country also had taken in more people for questioning than in previous years, with 441 brought in compared to 376 in 2019.

The tradition took place despite the massive rise in COVID-19 infections in the country. France is reporting over 2 lakh cases as nowadays. The European country on Saturday reported 2,19,196 cases in the past 24 hours.

Officials informed that despite the COVID restrictions in central France's Yonne department, an illegal party with nearly 1,500 people was held. Authorities said that the police forces attempted to control the situation and an investigation will be opened for the illegal organization of the gathering. (ANI)





