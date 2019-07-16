Union Minister Piyush Goyal meeting outgoing British PM Theresa May in London on Tuesday. (ANI/Photo)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal meeting outgoing British PM Theresa May in London on Tuesday. (ANI/Photo)

Piyush Goyal meets Theresa May in London

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:01 IST

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May in London.
"Pleased to meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May today in London at the culmination of my 3-day visit. Thanked her for the hospitality extended by British friends from Government and Industry, and expressed confidence in strengthening bilateral ties between UK and India," Goyal tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the railway and commerce minister also met investors and discussed various opportunities that the Indian market offers for growth.
"Interacted with investors from UK during a roundtable meeting and discussed various opportunities that Indian market offers for growth. The investors expressed their keenness to explore Indian shores for investments," he said in another tweet.
Goyal is on a three-day visit to the UK to attend the India Day conclave. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:46 IST

'Don't have a Racist bone in my body!' - Trump defends outburst...

Washington DC [USA], July 16 (ANI): Defiant amid criticism, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that his recent tweets telling four congresswomen of colour to go back to their "broken, crime-infested countries" were "not racist."

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:59 IST

ICJ expected to deliver verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to pronounce its judgment on Wednesday in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:02 IST

Dubai Tourism exempts visa fees for visitors under 18

Dubai [UAE], July 16 (ANI): In an attempt to ensure more footfalls, Dubai Tourism has announced visa fee exemption for the visitors under 18 while travelling with their parents between July 15 and September 15 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:07 IST

Afghanistan: 22 Taliban terrorists, 1 civilian killed in counter...

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 16 (ANI): Twenty-two Taliban terrorists and one civilian were killed in a counter-terrorism operation launched by the Special Operation Forces of Afghan National Police in country's eastern province of Logar, country's Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:54 IST

Canada, UK remain safe havens for Khalistani terrorists, says expert

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): An expert on counter-terrorism has alleged that Canada and the United Kingdom have remained safe havens for Khalistani terrorists for the past many decades and that the governments of the two countries are providing patronage to them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:14 IST

Won't extradite Assange where he could face death penalty: UK Minister

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not be extradited to any country where he could face capital punishment, UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Ducan has reaffirmed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:32 IST

US passes bill to impose sanctions on Saudi officials involved...

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): United States' legislators on Monday unanimously passed a bill that will impose sanctions on Saudi officials involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:45 IST

Pak NAB to freeze Shehbaz Sharif's properties in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started a process to freeze properties belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in a case of disproportionate assets, Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:38 IST

I felt "alternative voice" is needed in media industry: Jacob...

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 16 (ANI): Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma has confessed that he had floated the idea that led to the establishment of controversial Indian-origin Gupta family's media empire, which has eventually collapsed, as he had felt the need of creating an "alternative

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:01 IST

Pak legal team in Hague for Kulbushan Jadhav verdict

The Hague [Netherlands], July 16 (ANI): Pakistan legal team on Tuesday reached The Hague in the Netherlands, a day before International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to announce its verdict in Kulbushan Jadhav case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:03 IST

Toll rises to 78 in Nepal floods, landslides

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 16 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain since last week in the Himalayan region has mounted to 78, with 32 people still missing, Nepal Home Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:58 IST

Palau becomes 76th country to join International Solar Alliance

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Palau, an archipelago of over 500 islands in Oceania, on Tuesday became the 76th signatory country to join the International Solar Alliance.

Read More
iocl