Plane with 'World Must Speak Up For Balochistan' banner flies over Edgbaston stadium

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): An anti-Pakistan banner was spotted trailing behind an airplane flying over the Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham during the World Cup semi-final match between Australia and England on Thursday.

The plane unfurled banners in the sky bearing slogans 'World Must Speak Up For Balochistan' written in big bold black and red letters as part of a campaign organized by Baloch activists to highlight the dire human rights violations in Pakistan.

"Plane trails banner urging "World must speak up for #Balochistan" during #ENGvAUS ICC Semi-Finals. The banner is aimed at highlighting the dire human rights situation in Balochistan that requires immediate international attention. #Endenforceddisappearences in Pakistan," the World Baloch Organisation (WBO) tweeted.



The following tweet read, "The International community must speak up against the worsening human rights situation in #Balochistan. Speak up against #EnforcedDisappearances. Speak up against Torture. Speak up against Extra-judicial Killings. #EndEnforcedDisappearances #ENGvAUS"

A similar anti-Pakistan banner was spotted flying over the Headingley cricket ground on June 29 during a World Cup league match between India and Pakistan. An ICC source had told ANI that the "aircraft was an unauthorized" and that the Leeds air traffic would investigate the matter.

Human rights activists from the World Baloch Organisation and the Baloch Republican Party have been continuing their campaign to highlight the worsening human rights situation in Pakistan.

In their earlier initiative, roadside billboards were put up around the city of Birmingham with slogans "Help end enforced disappearances in Pakistan". (ANI)

