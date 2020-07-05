Planning Sri Lanka style terror attack: UK's first female suicide bomb plotter to Police

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): UK's first female suicide bomb plotter, Safiyaa Shaikh has told police during an interview that she was planning a Sri Lanka style terror attack on St Paul's Cathedral as she is jailed for 14 years.

The eight deadly terror bombings had rattled several high-end hotels and churches across Sri Lanka on the morning of April 21 last year when people were busy celebrating Easter Sunday. More than 250 people had lost their lives in the attacks.

According to media reports, Shaikh, 36, born Michelle Ramsden in Hounslow, west London, raised her index finger in a salute associated with dreaded terrorist organisation ISIS as she was taken to the cells.

The single mother told undercover police officers that she wanted to do a 'piece of history and kill as many kuffar as possible'.

As per reports, after setting off two bombs, she wanted to blow herself up on London underground.

Shaikh reportedly told an undercover officer that she is 'ready for jannah [paradise] but I want to do big things, insha'Allah [god willing]'.

Upon being interviewed by police officers, she confessed about planning to carry out suicide bomb attack like terrorist attack in Sri Lanka.

"Obviously if I had the rucksack, you know like what happened in Sri Lanka, like that. I was going to do the same thing - blow everything up," she said, as per the reports. (ANI)

