Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for the UAE on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for the UAE on Friday

PM leaves for UAE from France

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:10 IST

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday from Paris following the successful completion of the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Modi will return to France on August 25 to attend the G-7 summit where India has been invited as a partner country.
Hours before his departure from Charles de Gaulle Airport, the Prime Minister addressed the Indian diaspora in France and inaugurated a memorial in Nid D'Aigle dedicated to the victims of two Air India crashes in the country's airspace during the years 1950 and 1966.
During his stay at the UAE, PM Modi will hold talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, an official release said on Monday.
He will also receive the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian decoration of the UAE which was conferred on him in April in recognition of his distinguished leadership that gave a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:36 IST

Ex-Pentagon official highlights Pakistan's 'hypocrisy' on...

Washington [US], Aug 23 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition to India's action of revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir only showcases its hypocrisy. Islamabad has been crying foul, saying rights of Kashmiris were subjugated even though it had stripped Pakistan occupied Kashmir of its special statu

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:29 IST

Janmashtami in Nepal: Devotees throng magnificent Krishna Temple

Lalitpur [Nepal], Aug 23: Shri Krishna Temple here on Friday witnessed a high influx of devotees to celebrate Janmashtami at Patan Durbar Square.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:36 IST

FATF-APG places Pak in Enhanced Expedited Follow Up list

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): In a major setback for Pakistan, the Global Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) regional affiliate Asia-Pacific Group (APG) has put the country in the Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List, sources in the Intergovernmental organization said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:58 IST

Terrorism, corruption being effectively tackled in New India: PM Modi

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terrorism, corruption, nepotism and dynastic rule were being effectively tackled in New India and his government was taking one decision after the other in the spirit of "spasht niti, sahi disha (clear policy, right directi

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:58 IST

India stands with France on all its G7 agendas: Modi

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an "excellent round" of discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron during which he has conveyed that New Delhi "stands with" Paris on all agendas it is pursuing in the upcoming G7 meeting.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:19 IST

Pakistan left red-faced as Sri Lanka calls out their lies

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 23 (ANI): After the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka claimed that the island nation's President, Maithripala Sirisena, has acknowledged Jammu and Kashmir as a "disputed territory", Colombo on Thursday called out Islamabad's lies and clarified that the president "did not m

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:01 IST

Macron calls for Amazon fires to top G7 summit agenda

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Terming fires in the Amazon an "international crisis", French President Emmanuel Macron has said the arsons will be top of the agenda at the G7 Summit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:53 IST

India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to advance ties

Washington [US], Aug 23 (ANI): India and the United States on Thursday held a round of the 2+2 Intersessional meeting in Monterey, California "to advance their military and diplomatic initiatives".

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:30 IST

India to receive first Rafale aircraft next month: PM Modi

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): The first Rafale aircraft will be handed over to India next month, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:31 IST

Houston: 50,000 people register in 3 weeks for Modi address

Houston [US], Aug 23 (ANI): Over 50,000 people have registered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at in the NRG Stadium in Houston, US next month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:45 IST

US, UK, Canada slam China, Pak for persecuting minorities

New York [US], Aug 23 (ANI): At a United Nations meet, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada raised the issue of suppression of religious freedom by China and Pakistan, and slammed the two Asian nations for "persecuting and repressing" their religious minorities.

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 06:48 IST

Pak envoy apprises Sirisena on Kashmir; Sri Lanka desists from speaking

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 23 (ANI): Pakistan High Commissioner Major Gen. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and apprised him on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's historic move to change the constitutional status of the region.

Read More
iocl