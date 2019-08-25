Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Biarritz, France, on Sunday.
PM Modi arrives in France to attend G-7 Summit

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:11 IST

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in the southwestern French city of Biarritz to attend the 45th G-7 Summit, where India has been invited as a partner country.
Modi is expected to speak during sessions on environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the two-day summit being held here.
The summit holds significance from India's perspective particularly for the fact that the Kashmir issue is expected to come up during Modi's interaction with the leaders of the member countries, particularly US President Donald Trump. The same was also conveyed recently by a senior official from the Trump administration.
India is not a member country of the G-7, and the invitation to participate in the summit was extended by France. During an "excellent round" of discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi had conveyed that New Delhi stands with Paris on all agendas that the European country is pursuing in the summit.
The G-7 summit is followed by Modi's state visit to the UAE, where he received the Order of Zayed -- the highest civilian order of the country, and Bahrain, where he received the 'King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the countries. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:03 IST

Trump meets Abe at G-7 summit, claims close to trade deal with Japan

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday met Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of G-7 summit in the southwest French town of Biarritz and asserted that Washington is close to reaching a trade deal with Tokyo.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:39 IST

Pak says Kartarpur corridor to open irrespective of ties with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 25 (ANI): The opening of Kartarpur corridor will remain on track irrespective of Pakistan's ties with India over the Kashmir crisis, has said Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:52 IST

United Airlines suspends service between Chicago and Hong Kong...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Chicago-based United Airlines has suspended flight operations between Chicago and Hong Kong.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:02 IST

No plans to declare national emergency, says Trump amid US-China...

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he has no plans to declare a national emergency to force businesses to leave China over the latter's trade practices, saying Washington is getting along very well with Beijing "right now".

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:34 IST

Hong Kong protest: Police fire water cannons at demonstrators

Hong Kong, Aug 25 (ANI): The Hong Kong police on Sunday used water cannon trucks and fired several rounds of tear gas on protesters who threw bricks on them during the protests, bringing the several weeks of peaceful demonstrations to an end.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:16 IST

Pak atrocities in Karachi, Sindh greater than what it claims in J-K: MQM

London [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): The Central Coordination Committee (CCC) of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has said that Pakistan is committing atrocities in Karachi and other cities of Sindh province, which are comparatively greater than what it claims is happening in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:47 IST

India, Bahrain agree to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): India and Bahrain agreed to further enhance cooperation in the field of security, counter-terrorism and the exchange of intelligence and information, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to the Gulf nation.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:09 IST

Pak Senate Chairman cancels UAE trip over highest civilian...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 25 (ANI): Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to cancel his pre-scheduled visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the gulf country honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Order of Zayed" during his visit.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:40 IST

Bahrain pardons 250 Indian prisoners

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, the Bahrain Government has pardoned 250 Indians serving sentences in the country. The decision was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to the Gulf country as part of his thee-nation tour.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:58 IST

PM Modi leaves for France to attend G7 summit

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for France on Sunday to take part in the G7 summit, where India has been invited as a partner country.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:06 IST

Bahrain: PM Modi offers prayers at Shreenathji Temple in Manama

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple here, shortly before his departure for France to attend the G7 summit.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:36 IST

Military prepared to thwart 'misadventure' from India: Pak Army Chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 25 (ANI): In the wake of recent developments in the region, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Saturday said the military was fully aware and prepared to thwart any "misadventure" or "aggression" from India.

