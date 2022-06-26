PM Modi arrives in Munich to attend G7 Summit

Munich [Germany], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the G7 summit in Germany where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries and will hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, energy, to counter-terrorism.

The meeting is scheduled from June 26-27 during which PM Modi will see interaction with the Indian diaspora and hold a meeting with world leaders.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "At the invitation of @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, PM @narendramodi arrives in Germany for the G7 Summit."

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

He was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich.



"Besides participating in @G7 discussions on climate, energy, food security, health, gender equality and more, PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines," MEA added.

The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

Meanwhile, the Indian community in Germany is already preparing to welcome PM Modi to Munich.

It will be the largest gathering of the Indian diaspora in Germany post-pandemic. Hundreds of performers will be participating in the event and the Audi MDome will be embellished with the 'Vande Matram' song.

After attending the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) while coming back to India on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE.

This will be PM Modi's first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

PM Modi's last visit to Germany was on May 2, 2022, for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). Before his departure for the G7 Summit, PM Modi said that it will be a pleasure to meet Scholz again after the productive India-Germany IGC. (ANI)