PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Giorgia Meloni for winning general elections

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Giorgia Meloni, the leader of a right-wing coalition for winning the Italian general elections. The prime minister said he looks forward to working together to strengthen bilateral relations.

"Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties," PM Modi tweeted.

The right-wing coalition scored an overall victory in the country's general election to form a new parliament after the nationalist Brothers of Italy secured 26 per cent of the vote, CNN reported.

Party leader Giorgia Meloni will most likely become the country's next prime minister, thereby making her the first woman ever to serve in this role.

"Italians have entrusted us with a relevant responsibility, and it will be our task to not let them down and to make our best to restore the nation's dignity and pride," Meloni commented on her Facebook page on Monday.



"We will aim at unifying and highlighting what can bring us close, not what divides us," she added.

Her main contender, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) led by Enrico Letta got 19 per cent of the votes.

"We are going to make the necessary assessment in the next days, since it is clear mistakes (in their campaign) have been made," Letta said. Letta also announced that he would lead the party until its next congress, which will be held as soon as possible, and step down after a new leader is chosen.

Over 50 million citizens, including some 4.7 million living abroad, were eligible to choose the 400 deputies and 200 senators.

Voter turnout was the lowest ever registered in the country's post-war history, the Interior Ministry said. The new parliament is scheduled to gather for the first time on October 13. (ANI)

