PM Modi, Danish counterpart to hold virtual bilateral summit tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen will hold a virtual bilateral summit tomorrow, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

MEA said in a statement that the summit is being hosted by India.

India-Denmark bilateral relations are marked by regular high-level exchanges and are based on historical links, common democratic traditions, and shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability, MEA stated.

"Bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Denmark has grown by 30.49 per cent, from USD 2.82 billion in 2016 to USD 3.68 billion in 2019. Around 200 Danish companies have invested in India in sectors such as shipping, renewable energy, environment, agriculture, food processing, smart urban development. Several major Danish companies have built new manufacturing factories under the 'Make in India' scheme," MEA said in a statement.

Around 25 Indian companies are present in Denmark in IT, renewable energy, and engineering, it said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of intellectual property cooperation between India and Denmark is being signed on the occasion. Another major outcome will be the joining of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) by Denmark.

MEA said that the virtual bilateral summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries and give broad political direction for a strengthened and deepened collaborative partnership on key issues of mutual interest. (ANI)





