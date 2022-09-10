PM Modi extends condolences over demise of Queen Elizabeth in call with UK Premier Liz Truss

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Newly-appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who extended his condolences over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

"On behalf of the people of India, Prime Minister Modi conveyed deep condolences to the Royal family and the people of UK on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," as per a government press release.

PM Modi also congratulated Truss on assuming office of Prime Minister of UK. He also appreciated her contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary. Both leaders committed to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UK.

The two leaders discussed various issues of bilateral interest including the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030, ongoing FTA negotiations, defence & security cooperation, and the people-to-people ties between both countries, as per a government release.

Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership". Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018.

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. "She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of the UK in this sad hour," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died earlier Thursday at the age of 96. King Charles III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday.

King Charles Philip Arthur George paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of the "great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty."

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday congratulated British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for getting elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

In the congratulatory message, PM Modi said under her leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened.

"Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities," PM Modi tweeted.

Truss was announced as the new head of the Conservative Party today. Forty-seven-year-old Truss will become the third female prime minister of the UK.

She defeated former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak through a postal ballot of all Conservative members. Truss secured 81,326 votes while Sunak got 60,399 votes. (ANI)