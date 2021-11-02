PM Modi holds meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba in Glasgow; discusses climate, COVID-19

Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba here on Tuesday and resolved to work together towards post-pandemic recovery.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and Deuba since the latter assumed the prime minister's office.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said that the leaders discussed climate and COVID-19.

"PM @narendramodi met PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba today. In their first engagement since PM Deuba assumed office, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen our close bilateral ties. Also discussed climate, COVID-19 & resolved to work together toward post-pandemic recovery," Bagchi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS).



PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister is expected to hold several bilateral meetings.

Further, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event on "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development". He is expected to emplane for New Delhi by tonight.

On Monday, PM Modi met Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26. The Prime Minister had said that Johnson accepted his invitation to visit India.

He also met members of the Indian community in Glasgow to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries ahead of his participation in COP26. The summit is taking place under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy in Glasgow. (ANI)

