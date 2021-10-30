PM Modi invites French President Macron to visit India: Shringla

Rome [Italy], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India at an early opportunity, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday.

Addressing a media briefing from Rome, the Foreign Secretary informed that the Prime Minister has held two formal meetings apart from the G20 Rome Summit.

"PM welcomed the European Union's Indo-Pacific strategy. Prime Minister met both the Presidents of the European Union Council and the European Union Commission. Yesterday I had spoken about the Indo-Pacific strategy. He did say that France had played an important role in facilitating Indo-Pacific strategy," Shringla said.

Further, he said that "Prime Minister Modi invited President Macron to visit India at an early opportunity."

Meanwhile, expressing gratitude to President Macron, PM Modi tweeted: "Delighted to meet my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron in Rome. Our talks revolved around enhancing cooperation in diverse areas and boosting people-to-people relations."

PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. This summit is the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

On Sunday, the Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development". There will be a global summit on supply chain resilience, according to the sources. (ANI)