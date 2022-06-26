PM Modi lauds Indian democracy, recalls fight against 'Emergency'

Munich [Germany], June 26 (ANI): Addressing the Indian diaspora community programme in Munich on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian democracy while mentioning the "Emergency" declared by the Indira Gandhi government on 25 June 1975.

In an exhilarating atmosphere in Munich, PM Modi described how the DNA of democracy is inscribed in Indians.

"Today is June 26 which is also known as the day when India's democracy-- that's is in the DNA of every Indian-- was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago. Emergency was a black spot on the vibrant history of India's democracy," said PM Modi.

He said that 47 years ago an attempt was made to hold that democracy hostage, and crush democracy; however, Indians answered all the conspiracies to crush democracy.

"The people of India answered all the conspiracies to crush democracy, done in a democratic way. We Indians take pride in our democracy wherever you are. Every Indian proudly says India is Mother of Democracy," said the Prime Minister.

It is the largest gathering of the Indian diaspora in Germany post-pandemic. Most of the people came dressed in traditional attire.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel in Munich on Sunday where he will be staying during his trip.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan reverberated at the hotel premises as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister.

PM Modi arrived in Munich today to attend the G7 summit where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries and will hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, energy, to counter-terrorism.

He was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

"Besides participating in @G7 discussions on climate, energy, food security, health, gender equality and more, PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines," the MEA said.

The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) while coming back to India on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE.

This will be PM Modi's first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. (ANI)