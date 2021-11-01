PM Modi meets UK counterpart Boris Johnson in Glasgow

Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26).

PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 meeting.

He met members of the Indian community in Glasgow on Monday to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries ahead of his participation in the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26).

At COP26, the world leaders are expected to work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer and keeping in reach the goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and the Summit will be attended by heads of state/government of more than 120 countries. (ANI)