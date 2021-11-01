PM Modi proposes 'One-Word Movement' at COP26 summit

Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed "One-Word Movement" at the COP26 Summit here.

Delivering India's National Statement at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, the Prime Minister also laid emphasis on 'Lifestyle For Environment'.

"I am keeping proposal of One-Word Movement. This One-Word is one word in the context of climate, 'one-word' can become the basic foundation of the world, it can become the resolve. This is a word- LIFE...L, I, F, E, i.e. Lifestyle For Environment," the Prime Minister said.

He called for collective participation and said 'Lifestyle For Environment' should become a movement.

"This environmental consciousness can become a mass movement," he said.

PM Modi spoke against "mindless and destructive consumption" and said the movement can attain gaols in diverse areas.

"Today is the need to focus on mindful and deliberate utilisation instead of mindless and destructive consumption. This movement, with a unified approach, can attain goals in diverse areas like fishing, agriculture, wellness, dietary choices, housing, packaging, hospitality, tourism, clothing, fashion, water management and the field of energy. It can bring revolutionary changes," PM Modi said.

"These are the issues which need the conscious choice of everyone, every day. The conscious choice by millions, billions of people will help in billion steps for combating climate change. I believe that this movement will stand every test," said the Prime Minister.

He cited the example of the International Solar Alliance as a reflection of India's persistent efforts to combat climate change.

"As a revolutionary step in solar power, we initiated the International Solar Alliance. We have created a coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure for climate adaptation. This is a sensitive and important initiative to save crores of lives," PM Modi said.

He also talked about India attaining the target of net-zero emission by 2070.

"More passengers than the entire population of the world travel by Indian Railways every year. This huge railway system has set itself a target of making itself 'Net Zero' by 2030. This initiative alone will reduce emissions by 60 million tonnes per annum," he said.

The world leaders at COP26 are working to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer with the aim to limit global average increase in temperature to 1.5 degrees. (ANI)