PM Modi to attend second Session of G20 summit on climate change today

Rome [Italy] October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the second session of the G20 Summit at Rome on climate change on Sunday.

He will begin his third day in Rome by visiting the historical centre - the Trevi Fountain. The historical Trevi Fountain has drawn many filmmakers to it who have popularised the Baroque art-styled monument as the epitome of a place of romance.

Later in the day, Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and also meet outgoing Chancellor of Germany Angela Markel.

The PM is also slated to attend a session to discuss Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under Agenda 2030 that has its own set of 17 targets and 244 indicators, universal in nature, thereby, providing a worldwide accepted framework of development.

Later on Sunday, the Global Summit on supply chains will also take place in Rome.

Meanwhile, the first session of the G20 Rome Summit kicked off on Saturday as world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered to discuss the global economy and health.

For the next two days, the heads of state and government of the world's major economies, together with invited countries and representatives of international and regional organizations, will address several key topics of the global agenda.

After the session, the PM will depart for Glasglow to attend the COP26 summit on climate change.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Members of the international forum account for more than 80 per cent of world GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

The forum has met every year since 1999 and includes, since 2008, a yearly Summit, with the participation of the respective heads of State and Government.

The G-20 Summit represents the culminating moment of the intense work carried out during the whole year of the Italian G20 Presidency through Ministers' Meetings, Sherpa meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups.

More than 170 events were held throughout the country that made it possible to highlight many of the extraordinary realities scattered throughout its territory. (ANI)