PM Modi to hold virtual summit with UK counterpart Boris Johnson today

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a virtual summit with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday, in which the leaders will launch the Comprehensive Roadmap 2030, to further enhance bilateral ties.

A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release stated that the summit will be an important opportunity to elevate our multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both leaders will also discuss Covid-19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic.

"A comprehensive Roadmap 2030 will be launched during the Summit, which will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action and healthcare," MEA release said.

India and the UK enjoy a Strategic Partnership since 2004. "It has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas," MEA added.

Earlier, Johnson was scheduled to visit India late in April. However, days before the visit, he called it off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in London till May 6, to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country. (ANI)