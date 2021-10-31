PM Modi to unveil ambitious plan for expanding clean, renewable energy at COP26 in Glasgow to meet 2030 targets

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil an ambitious plan on expanding clean and renewable energy at COP26 in Glasgow. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity and is on course to achieve the target of 450 GigaWatt of renewable energy by 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Glasgow to attend the World Leader's Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson.

COP-26 is being held from 31 October 2021 to 12 November 2021 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy.



The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), will be held on November 1-2. The Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries. COP-26 was originally slated to be held in 2020, but was deferred to 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, addressing a special briefing on the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UK for COP26, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla noted that India is taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy. He said that the country will work towards mobilization of climate finance and for action to strengthen climate adaptation technology development at COP26 in Glasgow.

He said Prime Minister will deliver a national statement at the World Leaders Summit of COP26 on November 1. PM Modi will participate in a leader's event organized by the COP26 presidency around the themes of climate change, mitigation, adaptation and building resilience, clean technology innovation.

Prime Minister last attended the COP-21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded, and whose implementation commences this year. At COP-26, the parties will work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines; the mobilisation of climate finance; actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer; and keeping in reach the Paris Agreement goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

Prime Minister will hold numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, including with the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson. (ANI)

