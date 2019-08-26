PM Modi, Trump meet on G7 sidelines; discuss Kashmir issue

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit here on Monday.

Both leaders discussed a wide range of matters, including the Kashmir issue.

"We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I'm sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good," Trump said at the meeting.

The Prime Minister is in Biarritz to attend the G7 Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

India is not a member country of the G7 and the invitation to participate in the summit was extended by France. (ANI)